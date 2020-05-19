ATLANTA -- Georgia Public Broadcasting, Georgia’s digital education content provider for the classroom, is once again amplifying its services for parents and caregivers as the state faces challenges brought about by COVID-19.
With school closures throughout the state and other limitations on child care and instruction due to social distancing guidelines, GPB is partnering with Bright By Text, a service that provides free childhood education and development tools, along with community resources, directly to smartphones.
Parents and caregivers can sign up by texting the word “GPB” to 274448 or by filling out the form at [https://bbtxt.org/2XUMDa6]. Bright By Text subscribers can choose to receive texts in English or Spanish. The free service includes two to four text messages per week with links to tips, videos and related developmental resources based on a child's age. Subscribers can stop the text messages at any time.
The nonprofit Bright By Text partners with trusted national expert resources like PBS, Vroom, Sesame Street, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to deliver expert-approved resources.
“GPB Education is thrilled to be bringing Bright by Text to Georgia,” GPB Director of Education Laura Evans said in a news release. “This tool will help parents and caregivers be more intentional with their time with children, especially as we are all spending more time in our homes. We are excited to begin working with state and community partners to reach all families in Georgia.”
Bright By Text has partnered with dozens of PBS affiliates and United Way chapters across the nation, as well as other organizations, to offer this support including information about community resources for families. GPB will collaborate with state and community partners like Get Georgia Reading and others to provide localized messaging that is specific to Georgia.
“Research indicates that text-based approaches can strategically supplement other family engagement efforts aimed at increasing parental engagement with young children,” Arianne Weldon, strategic innovation manager/campaign director for Get Georgia Reading, said. “Thank you to our partners at GPB for bringing this resource to Georgia.”
GPB’s launch of Bright By Text for Georgia parents and caregivers is one more way the organization is fulfilling its mission to ensure that all children in the state have access to free educational resources at home or wherever they receive care and teaching instruction.
In March, GPB launched the Georgia Home Classroom Initiative with the Georgia Department of Education, which includes a library of digital learning resources, along with an instructional broadcast schedule that adheres to Georgia’s state standards to foster at-home learning across all subjects and grade levels. Those resources are available at gpb.org/learn.
GPB Education is providing daily communications with suggestions for content, activities and learning opportunities through webinars, e-newsletters, Twitter, and Facebook. Additionally, GPB is working with PBS to provide educational broadcast programming with support resources for students in Pre-K through 12th grade. These programs and resources are standards-based by state, and classroom-tested by teachers.
GPB Education is continuing its regular offerings of locally produced, Georgia-specific content and digital streaming services across all subject areas to teachers and students.
As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting has been creating content worth sharing for more than 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and multifaceted digital and education divisions, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of its viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students, and enlightening programs about the state like Georgia Outdoors, On Second Thought, Political Rewind and more. For more information, visit gpb.org.
