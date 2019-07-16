Georgia Public Service Commission delivers clean energy plan

ATLANTA — Georgia’s electric grid is getting a lot more solar following a final vote by the Georgia Public Service Commission on Georgia Power’s long-term energy plan.
The vote approves the most significant expansion of solar resources in state history, ordering the utility to develop 2,210 megawatts of new solar, enough to power more than 225,000 homes.
In addition, the PSC approved the retirement of five older coal-burning units, at Plant Hammond near Rome and Plant McIntosh near Savannah, while ordering Georgia Power to develop 80 MW of energy storage projects.
Taken together, the PSC said, these decisions mean a cleaner and less costly electric grid for Georgians. The storage projects are expected to allow Georgia Power to gain experience operating this technology in tandem with solar, a pairing considered critical as Georgia moves toward a more resilient and less carbon-intensive energy system.
The final approved plan also includes enhancements to utility efficiency programs.
Commissioner Chairman Bubba McDonald made a motion to increase the energy savings targets of those programs by 15% and their budgets by 10%.
Intervening on behalf of Georgia Interfaith Power and Light and Partnership for Southern Equity, the Southern Environmental Law Center urged the commission to order Georgia Power to double its current investment in energy saving measures, with a minimum commitment to an annual savings target of at least 1% of prior year sales.
“I determined Georgia has the ability to add significantly more renewable energy and solar energy using a market-based approach without any upward pressure on the ratepayers and no state subsidies,” McDonald said. “Solar, combined with nuclear power when Vogtle 3 and 4 go online, will give Georgians clean, reliable energy for years to come.”
The PSC approved a new “crowd-sourcing” proposal whereby interested citizens can contribute funds to help customers in need. In addition, the plan approves a new pilot program, under which as many as 500 low-income homes will receive energy-saving retrofits paid for through resulting savings, a mechanism known as on-bill financing.
If successful, this “Pay As You Save” pilot could be broadened in future proceedings to reach even more customers.
The final vote modified a proposed settlement between Georgia Power and the commission’s public interest advocacy staff. While the vote approved most of the settlement without modification, it ordered the total amount of solar to be deployed over the next three years, among other changes.
The final order also includes:
♦ A requirement that 50 MW of solar be customer-sited and receive a price set by the commission, rather than the market;
A requirement that Georgia Power retain its automated benchmarking tool, which allows owners of commercial and multifamily buildings to measure and manage their building’s energy performance.
Under the approved IRP, Georgia Power officials said the company will:
♦ Add 2,260 MW of new renewable generation to the company’s energy mix;
♦ Continue making capital investments to ensure high reliability of the system and help ensure the company meets all state and federal environmental compliance regulations; and
♦ Not renew its operating licenses for the Estatoah, Langdale and Riverview hydro dams.
To learn more about how Georgia Power, visit www.georgiapower.com.