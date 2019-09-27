ATLANTA — Georgia Public Service Commission Chairman Lauren “Bubba” McDonald has been named a finalist for the Lifetime Achievement Award at the upcoming 21st annual S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards.
Commissioner Vice Chair Tim Echols has been named a finalist for the Individual Rising Star Award. Also in the running for Lifetime Achievement is former Georgia PSC Commissioner Stan Wise.
Energy companies and individuals from 37 countries have been selected as finalists. This year's finalists were announced by S&P Global Platts, the leading global provider of energy and commodities information and spot market benchmarks.
Established in 1999 and often described as “the Oscars of the Energy Industry,” the S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards highlight corporate and individual innovation, leadership and superior performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy complex.
McDonald is in his third term on the PSC, having been appointed and elected in 1998, and re-elected in 2008 and 2014. He was elected chair in 2018 and previously chaired the commission in 2009.
Echols is in his second term on PSC, having been re-elected statewide in November 2016.
Hundreds of energy industry representatives are expected to attend the 2019 Global Energy Awards black-tie dinner on Dec. 12 in New York City. On Dec. 11, S&P Global Platts will host its 12th annual Global Energy Outlook Forum, a platform for critical debate of key financial, policy, trade and market factors facing the energy industry and drawing together senior executives from across the energy, financial and policy spheres.
Founded in 1909, S&P Global Platts is the commodities information arm of S&P Global and a premier source of benchmark price references, with news, data and information coverage spanning biofuels, carbon emissions, coal, electricity, oil, natural gas, metals, nuclear power, petrochemicals, shipping and sugar.
