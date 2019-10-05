ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Education has been awarded nearly $180 million to support literacy efforts in the state’s K-12 public schools through the federal Comprehensive Literacy State Development Grant, Gov. Brian Kemp announced.
Georgia will receive a total of $179,174,766 over five years to continue the Literacy for Learning, Living, and Leading in Georgia (L4GA) initiative, which aims to improve literacy outcomes for students from birth through grade 12.
Introduced by State School Superintendent Richard Woods in 2016, L4GA is a unique approach to improving literacy that pairs community-driven action with research-proven instruction. In its first round, funded by a federal Striving Readers grant of $61.5 million, 38 school districts have partnered with early learning and care providers as well as community organizations to implement community efforts and improve classroom instruction. By working together, schools, early learning providers, caretakers, and community leaders are moving the needle on literacy – in 2019, third-grade students showed significant gains in English Language Arts and grade-level reading.
“In the first nine months of my administration, we made historic strides in education," Kemp said in a news release. "We raised teacher pay, invested in school security, increased funding for mental health services, and fully-funded public education for the second year in a row.
"But there is more work to be done -- especially when it comes to childhood literacy. In fulfilling another campaign promise, I tasked the Georgia Department of Education, the Department of Early Care and Learning, and the Governor's Office of Student Achievement to work together on this important issue. This federal grant will boost our state partnership to raise literacy rates and ultimately improve overall academic success for Georgia students."
Woods said reading is key to educational improvement.
“Reading is an essential part of all other educational attainment; literacy is the key that unlocks the door to a lifetime of learning,” he said. “Being awarded nearly $180 million through a competitive federal grant process shows that Georgia’s literacy efforts are viewed as strong, sustainable and worthy of investment. The students of our state deserve no less.”
Woods praised L4GA leaders, Meghan Welch, Julie Morrill and Caitlin McMunn Dooley for securing this second round of competitive funding.
Ninety-five percent of Georgia’s award will be competitively awarded to local school districts and their community partners to serve students from birth through grade 12. The sub-awards will take into account the poverty level of a community, the percentage of students reading below grade level, the recent rate of growth in the number of students reading above grade level, and whether a school is identified for support from the Department of Education’s School Improvement team. The competitive sub-award process will be conducted this winter.
The L4GA initiative involves partnerships at the state and local level; the Office of the Governor, Governor’s Office of Student Achievement, Department of Early Care and Learning, Georgia Public Library Service, Department of Public Health, the University System of Georgia, Georgia’s Technical College System, local chambers of commerce, local county commissions, and members of the Get Georgia Reading Campaign Cabinet are essential partners in the work along with the Georgia Department of Education.
Research shows the ability to read on grade level is a strong predictor of future academic success. Offering excellent literacy instruction to all children, and increasing the percentage of students reading on grade level by third grade, is a core, cross-agency priority of the State of Georgia.
More information on the L4GA initiative is available at l4ga.gadoe.org.