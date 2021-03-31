ATLANTA -- The Georgia Mental Health Consumers Network announced Wednesday that the "Georgia Recovers" specialty license plate is now for sale.
The specialty plates are available at county tax offices and support the Georgia Council on Substance Abuse.
