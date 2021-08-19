ATLANTA — United Advanced Practice Registered Nurses of Georgia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving access to health care for Georgians, will present The United for Healthcare Summit Oct. 22-23 both virtually and in person at the Atlanta Evergreen Marriott Conference Resort at Stone Mountain.
Sponsored by The Georgia Commission on Women, Black Women Leaders in Nursing and The Haitian American Nurses Association, the Summit is designed for nurses, advanced practice registered nurses, physician assistants, lab technicians, occupational and physical therapists and other health care professionals who want to learn new skills and hear presentations on the latest topics and legislative efforts affecting the medical profession in Georgia. There will also be content for health care students, including undergraduate and graduate students.
The United for Healthcare Summit will conclude with a “Unity Gala” – the organization’s signature annual social event, Oct. 23. Summit tickets range from $75-$300, excluding accommodations. Registration is now open at www.uaprnofga.org/unityconf. Information on participating as a sponsor, vendor or exhibitor may be found at www.uaprnofga.org/unityconf/vendors. The summit will adhere to all safety precautions for COVID. Organizers respectfully request that all attendees who participate in person wear masks, utilize hand sanitizer and practice social distancing. For those uncomfortable with these protocols, virtual attendance options are available.
The Summit’s keynote speaker will be Brandon P. Fleming, CEO of Harvard University’s Diversity Project and author of “Miseducated,” who will speak on social justice. Additional speakers include:
· Melissa C. Osborne, clinical assistant professor at Georgia State School of Nursing, and Regena Spratling, associate dean and chief academic officer of Georgia State School of Nursing, who will address Suicide Among Black Youth: Prevention Strategies for Healthcare Providers
· Lisa Muirhead, associate dean of diversity, equity and inclusion at Emory University, and G. Harris Benjamin, director of DEI at Emory University, who will speak on a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion panel
· Karla Marie Schroeder, associate chief nursing officer, Emory Ambulatory Patient Care, who will speak on Intentionally Preserving Wholeness of the Self
“This year, our conference theme is ‘Diversity, Equity and Inclusion,’” UAPRN of Georgia State President Michelle Nelson said. “Because APRNs encompass diverse backgrounds, ages, genders, races and nationalities, it is crucial that we listen to and learn from different viewpoints and experiences. Members of the medical profession at all levels have been united this past year, perhaps as never before, as we face the sometimes overwhelming challenges of caring for our patients during the COVID crisis. UAPRN of Georgia is excited to bring our members together to share our experiences, learn from each other, consider differing perspectives and celebrate our accomplishments together. The summit is designed for a statewide audience, and we expect our attendance to exceed 400.”
The two-day event will feature both in-person and virtual presentations and workshops. The Friday skills classes will be in-person only, and will include EKG Interpretation, Basic Suturing, Lab Interpretation, Advance Suturing and IUD Insertion. Those who attend Saturday’s health care lectures can earn CME (Continuing Medical Education) credits. The vendor exhibit hall will offer opportunities for attendees to network with health care partners from across the state. All in-person attendees will have access to the virtual lectures following the summit.
