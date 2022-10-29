Georgia River Network will host a free, virtual screening of “Okefenokee Destiny,” a 14-minute PBS EcoSense for Living documentary that invites viewers into the Okefenokee Swamp, a place unlike any other in the world.
Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Georgia Recorder
Georgia River Network will host a free, virtual screening of “Okefenokee Destiny,” a 14-minute PBS EcoSense for Living documentary that invites viewers into the Okefenokee Swamp, a place unlike any other in the world.
Photo courtesy U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via Georgia Recorder
The largest intact blackwater wetland in North America, the Okefenokee is threatened by a proposed mine that experts say will harm the swamp, the climate and the region’s ecotourism.
WAYCROSS -- Georgia River Network will host a free, virtual screening of “Okefenokee Destiny,” a 14-minute PBS EcoSense for Living documentary that invites viewers into the Okefenokee Swamp, a place unlike any other in the world.
The largest intact blackwater wetland in North America, the Okefenokee is threatened by a proposed mine that experts say will harm the swamp, the climate and the region’s ecotourism. Following the screening, an expert panel will answer questions and update attendees on the current status of the mining proposal.
GRN is the only statewide organization dedicated solely to protecting Georgia’s waterways, and for the past few years, in partnership with other members in the Okefenokee Protection Alliance, has led the fight to protect the Okefenokee Swamp from a risky mining proposal.
The panelists will include:
-- Kim Bednarek, Okefenokee Swamp Park & Adventures Executive Director
-- Rhett Jackson, distinguished hydrology professor at University of Georgia
-- Michael Lusk, Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge Manager
-- Rena Ann Peck, Georgia River Network Executive Director
-- Deborah Reed, local community leader and renowned Geechee storyteller
-- Rep. Darlene Taylor, Georgia House of Representatives
-- Rep. Ron Stephens, Georgia House of Representatives
For more information about the documentary or the webinar, which runs from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, contact Peck at rena@garivers.org or call (404) 395-6250 or Sarah Taylor at sarah@garivers.org or call (206) 962-1107.