WAYCROSS -- Georgia River Network will host a free, virtual screening of “Okefenokee Destiny,” a 14-minute PBS EcoSense for Living documentary that invites viewers into the Okefenokee Swamp, a place unlike any other in the world.

The largest intact blackwater wetland in North America, the Okefenokee is threatened by a proposed mine that experts say will harm the swamp, the climate and the region’s ecotourism. Following the screening, an expert panel will answer questions and update attendees on the current status of the mining proposal.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News