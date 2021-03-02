TIFTON -- Georgia’s Rural Center and Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College are sponsoring the Sunbelt AG Expo's efforts in “Educating the Next Generation.”
When Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College President David Bridges travels to the Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition every October, he does so with multiple missions in mind.
“Sunbelt represents a tremendous opportunity for me to connect with alumni, donors and prospective students,” Bridges, the longest-serving president in the history of ABAC, said. “I see friends and supporters of ABAC at the Expo that I don’t see anywhere else during the year.”
In recent years, Bridges has found yet another reason to make the trek to Spence Field.
“As the director of Georgia’s Rural Center, I talk to people from all over the state,” Bridges said. “Agriculture is Georgia’s largest industry, and between the Rural Center and ABAC, I am in tune with the heartbeat of agriculture at the Sunbelt.”
Housed at ABAC, Georgia’s Rural Center serves as a central information and research hub for rural best practices, which may include community planning, industry-specific assistance, and cooperative efforts with state and federal entities, nonprofit organizations, and other higher education partners. The center was established by House Bill 951 in 2018.
Through communication, advocacy, networking, management, and development efforts, the Rural Center focuses on building healthy, vibrant rural communities with managed support and collaborative partnerships to reconnect much of Georgia to its rural areas. In 2019-20, Rural Center projects joined the forces of more than 20 partnering entities, and these projects have directly impacted 50 rural counties.
During the 2020 fall semester, ABAC attracted 3,990 students from 19 states, 24 countries, 155 of Georgia’s 159 counties, and 53 of Florida’s 67 counties. More than 1,300 students live on campus in modern apartment-style residence halls. ABAC offers 12 bachelor’s degrees, including agribusiness, agriculture, agricultural communication, agricultural education, biology, business, environmental horticulture, history and government, natural resource management, nursing, rural community development, and writing and communication. ABAC also offers associate's degrees including a very popular Associate Degree in Nursing.
ABAC opened Georgia’s first Georgia Grown college dining hall in August 2019. #NowMoreThanEver, ABAC remains committed to sourcing products in-state. The college was dedicated to sourcing at least 50 percent of the ingredients used in the dining hall from Georgia producers in 2019. Now, in 2020, despite COVID-19, the share is intended to increase to provide more dollars in the pockets of the 392,000-plus hard-working men and women employed in the state’s No. 1 industry. CRPI staff are working closely with Food Service Partners, the food processing company that is taking over operation of the newly renovated Parham Kitchen in Milledgeville, to incorporate more Georgia products in the college’s dining hall menu.
The Sunbelt Agricultural Exposition traces its roots to the campus of ABAC. In 1964, faculty members in the Division of Agriculture organized Dealer Days at ABAC so that equipment company dealers could showcase their tractors, harvesters, combines and other equipment. Dealer Days eventually became the Expo when the farm show moved to Spence Field in 1978. Since that time, ABAC has always occupied a center stage position at Sunbelt, first underneath a green-and-gold tent, and since 1999, in a building constructed with funds donated by Lanier Carson of Kelley Manufacturing.
Georgia’s Rural Center continues to expand the number and diversity of employers who are using ABAC Connect, an online platform bringing students and employers together to capitalize on career opportunities. Employers are able to post jobs and internships to connect with students and recent alumni in all schools and majors across campus. Center staff work specifically to increase the number of participating employers in rural communities across the state to provide students and graduates as many opportunities as possible in those communities that are in need of young talent.
The Destination Ag program at ABAC’s Georgia Museum of Agriculture allows school children an up-close and personal look at where their food, fiber and shelter originate.
“It is vitally important to engage students with the importance of agriculture and natural resources at an early age,” Museum Director Garrett Boone said. “Along with our partners, we are working hard to provide opportunities to increase the awareness on the critical role that agriculture and natural resources play in our everyday lives — from the food we eat, to the clothes we wear, to the houses we live in.”
Thousands of students from south Georgia have been a part of the program since it opened in 2016.
