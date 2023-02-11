ATLANTA – The General Assembly is unlikely to change Georgia’s education funding formula this session, legislators said.

A state Senate study committee chaired by Sen. Mike Dugan, R-Carrollton, met several times last fall to consider changes to the state’s complicated education funding method, which was established in 1985. The formula provides funds to local school districts based on how many students are enrolled, using a host of additional factors to determine amounts.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News