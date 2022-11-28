abortion.jpg

Jacob, the six-month-old son of Zach and Amy Binney, was conceived with the help of in vitro fertilization, and Binney worries changes to Georgia abortion law could prevent families like his from growing.

 Photo courtesy of Zach Binney via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA — On Friday, Zach Binney, an assistant professor at Emory University’s Oxford College, brought his work stuff to the temple where his six-monthold son Jacob goes to day care. He spent the day working in the temple library instead of his office so he could spend 20 minutes with the baby during midday Shabbat services.

“I love that kid,” Binney said. “I’m so, so excited that we were able to finally have him. And I’m so happy for my wife as well. This was one of her lifelong dreams. I wanted to do everything that we possibly could to make that happen for her, for us. It took a lot more than we anticipated, but we got it done. And I could not be happier.”

