ALBANY – Georgia’s Own Credit Union, recognized as the second-largest credit union in Georgia, announced a donation of $10,000 to Helping Hands, Ending Hunger, a local nonprofit organization that aims to end hunger through a variety of methods, including the repurposing of unused food from school cafeterias during the academic year.
“Georgia’s Own is always looking for ways to make a meaningful impact in the communities we serve, and during the summer months, that means doing our part to ensure children affected by food insecurity have access to meals,” Barry Heape, southwest regional president for Georgia’s Own Credit Union, said. “We are proud to support Helping Hands, Ending Hunger in this fight and applaud their commitment to ensuring good food doesn’t go to waste.”
The funds were raised through the credit union’s annual “Swipe to End Hunger” campaign, which committed 10% of all member spending in specific categories between May 1 and June 30 to the initiative, with a cap of $10,000. The categories that triggered the 10% contribution to the fund included such essentials as gas, groceries, utilities, pharmacies and restaurants.
“While school may be seasonal, hunger never takes a break, so we have to alter our operation during the summer when schools are closed,” Cathy Revell, director for Helping Hands, Ending Hunger in Dougherty County, said. “We are extremely grateful to corporate citizens like Georgia’s Own, as monetary donations like this allow us to continue operating and serving our community throughout the year.”
Through earlier fundraisers in both Albany and Atlanta, the credit union has donated more than $62,000 to organizations fighting against childhood hunger during the pandemic.
Georgia’s Own Credit Union has been a source of full-service banking and financial solutions for Georgians since 1934. Because they’re owned by and report to their members (instead of stockholders), the not-for-profit institution is able to provide lower loan rates and fewer and lower fees than what is typically found in the market, all of which amounts to significant savings for families across the state.
