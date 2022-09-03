ATLANTA -- A bus bearing the face of U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock pulled in to the Cobb County Civic Center parking lot Wednesday, but the freshman senator was not the only Democratic leader to deliver a speech in Marietta.
Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, whose name will join Warnock’s near the top of Georgians’ ballots this November, tagged along to stump for the senator.
Abrams exhorted the crowd of Democratic voters to volunteer to knock on doors for Warnock, crediting his support for expanding voting rights, fighting mass incarceration and expanding Medicaid.
On that last point, Abrams cited news that WellStar Health System planned to close Atlanta Medical Center, which the 460-bed downtown Atlanta hospital later confirmed.
“It’s not that the resources necessary don’t exist. They do exist. It is because we have a governor who refuses to expand Medicaid,” Abrams said. “But we’ve got a senator in Raphael Warnock who has been fighting to expand Medicaid and serve 600,000 Georgians right here in our state.
“If we re-elect Raphael Warnock, then as governor, I will have a partner, not opposition in serving the people of the state of Georgia,” she added. “When we re-elect Raphael Warnock, we will have a voice of the people, someone who speaks about our needs and knows how to get good done. He has an opponent who doesn’t seem to believe in anyone or anything. But I know that if we want to save our hospitals and save our people, we need somebody who knows how to save souls, Raphael Warnock, as the senator from the great state of Georgia.”
For much of Georgia’s history, candidates typically operated their own independent campaigns, University of Georgia political science professor Charles Bullock said, but the lack of joint rallies had raised questions.
The pair’s Republican opponents, Gov. Brian Kemp and Senate hopeful Herschel Walker, made one of their first joint appearances over the weekend at the annual 8th District GOP Fish Fry in Perry, along with Republican lieutenant governor candidate Burt Jones.
Warnock and Kemp, the two incumbent candidates, have trended higher than their challengers over the course of the election, despite coming from different parties.
The Real Clear Politics average of recent polls gives Warnock a 2.7% lead over Walker, but sees Kemp 4.6% above Abrams. Analysts have pointed to Kemp and Warnock’s incumbency advantage, Walker’s lack of experience and history of false statements, and four years of conservative attacks on Abrams.
But a pair of polls conducted in late August give Walker a slight advantage over Warnock and Kemp a larger lead over Abrams.
Both incumbents could be weighing the costs and benefits of appearing with the candidate trailing them, Bullock said.
“Part of (Warnock’s) effort is to get some Republicans who are going to vote for Kemp to then cross over and vote for him," he said. "An appearance with Abrams maybe would make it a bit harder for him to get that. And the fear on the Republican side is that some Republican voters will also do this, have a split decision, vote for Kemp but not vote for Walker. If Walker is indeed a drag, then Kemp doesn’t want to attach himself to that.”
If Warnock feels dragged down by Abrams, he didn’t show it Wednesday. His speech touched on familiar themes – a list of his accomplishments since being elected, including a cap on insulin prices and a bill to expand domestic computer chip production as well as his history as an activist pastor before seeking office – but he also shouted out Abrams.
“Long before I was in the Senate, I was fighting for health care, trying to get Georgia finally to expand Medicaid," he said. "We need to expand Medicaid in Georgia. We need a governor who will expand Medicaid in Georgia. We need Stacey Abrams.”
And if the theme of togetherness becomes a trend, it will happen at a time when undecided voters will begin seriously paying attention to the races, Bullock said.
“Each successive week, there will be more voters who are going to start paying attention to what’s happening in these campaigns,” he said. “For a lot of voters, it’s been out there, but they’ve successfully managed to block it from their consciousness, but as we move closer and closer to the election, there will be more and more voters who start to tune in.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Monroe vs. Seminole County high school football at Hugh Mills Stadium on Sept. 2, 2022. (Photos: Joe Whitfield) Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.