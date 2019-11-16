ATLANTA – Georgia Department of Labor Commissioner Mark Butler announced this week that Georgia's unemployment rate fell to 3.4%, matching the lowest percentage since 1976. Additionally, Georgia set a record number for total jobs in the state at 4.64 million. Since 2010, Georgia has added 805,000 jobs.
"It is a great time to be a Georgian," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "Unemployment rates are at historic lows, job totals are breaking records, and Georgia Made businesses are hiring. From our ports and first-class infrastructure network to a nation-leading work force, Georgia is on the minds of companies around the world. As the top state for business for the seventh consecutive year, we are proud to see Georgia-grown, private-sector companies expanding across the Peach State and investing in their local communities.
"These record-breaking numbers reaffirm that we cannot take our foot off the gas. In the months to come, we will roll out a rural economic development strike team to focus on attracting regional projects to all corners of Georgia. We will redouble our efforts through our university and technical college systems and Georgia QuickStart to supply the work force necessary to meet the demands of the marketplace."
Kemp praised state officials for the continued upbeat economic news.
"Most of all, we will continue to work around the clock to ensure Georgia remains the best state in which to live, work, and raise a family," the governor said. "I applaud Commissioner Butler and the Georgia Department of Labor for their hard work over the years to reach this historic milestone."