ATLANTA -- Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger sent a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Georgia’s delegation to the U.S. Senate and the U.S. House of Representatives warning them about efforts by the speaker to unseat a legitimately elected and certified Representative in Iowa’s 2nd district.
“Georgia’s election workers sacrificed too much to provide a fair election to watch their elected officials stand idly by as another state is robbed of fair representation for partisan gain,” Raffensperger said in the letter. “After such a close and tumultuous election in the Peach State, Georgia’s Democratic delegation to Congress has a special obligation to stand up to efforts in their own party to overturn the will of the people in other states.”
Secretary Raffensperger sent a letter to Pelosi, Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, and all Democratic members of Georgia’s Congressional delegation warning of the consequences of efforts to overturn legitimately decided elections for partisan gain.
After Rep. Marianette Miller-Meeks was certified the winner of Iowa’s 2nd District Congressional Race, Pelosi has initiated efforts in the House of Representatives to possibly unseat her in favor of her Democratic opponent. Miller-Meeks won her November 2020 election by 47 votes and then was certified the winner by six votes after a recount.
Instead of litigating her loss in the courts, the losing Democratic contender appealed to the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives to adjudicate the election. Pelosi has tasked the House Committee on House Administration with adjudicating the 2nd district election. Pelosi and House Democrats say they believe they have the authority to seat whomever they want, regardless of the vote count.
In the weeks and months after the Nov. 3 election, Georgia’s election system came under unprecedented scrutiny. The Secretary of State and members of his office and family were threatened. Poll workers were followed home, sent death threats, and, in some cases, had to go into hiding, just for doing their jobs. Raffensperger has stood by the results as tabulated by the poll workers around the state nonetheless.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.