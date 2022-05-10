ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger condemned the appointment of Karine Jean-Pierre as White House press secretary in light of revelations that she pushed stolen election conspiracy theories following the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election. Raffensperger further called on President Biden to refuse election deniers prominent positions in the White House.
“Baseless stolen election claims undermine the integrity of our elections, regardless of who pushes them,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “President Biden has repeatedly cast doubt on Georgia’s elections: first in his claim that the 2022 elections would not be legitimate unless his federal elections takeover passed, then by nominating a 2018 stolen elections conspiracy theorist to the Federal Election Commission, and now by appointing a stolen elections conspiracy theorist as press secretary. By giving a megaphone to individuals who undermine election results they don’t like, President Biden is doing great damage to American democracy.”
On May 5, 2022, President Biden appointed Karine Jean-Pierre as White House Press Secretary. Before joining the White House, Pierre spread stolen election conspiracy theories related to Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial election.
On April 2, 2020, about 1.5 years after the November 2018 elections, Pierre shared an article about Gov. Brian Kemp and commented, “Reminder: Brian Kemp stole the gubernatorial election from Georgians and Stacey Abrams.”
On March 12, 2019, Pierre responded to a Tweet that said “there was massive voter suppression and cheating” in the 2018 gubernatorial election, writing, “Yes – the race was stolen.”
In fact, Brian Kemp beat Stacey Abrams by 55,000 votes. Abrams has still not conceded the race. To date, Abrams has presented no evidence that any specific voters were not able to cast ballots in the November 2018 elections because of “voter suppression.” Additionally, Abrams has presented no evidence that there was “massive cheating” in the 2018 elections.
