ATLANTA – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is joining a bipartisan group of 13 chief elections officials to develop effective methods for educating voters and combating misinformation about the security of Georgia’s elections. The bipartisan Task Force to Restore and Ensure the Public Trust in Elections will be chaired by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
“My office is pulling out all the stops to ensure that Georgia’s new paper-ballot voting system is secure and verifiable,” Raffensperger said in a news release. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in other states on strategies to combat the misinformation that discourages voters and depresses turnout.”
This year, Raffensperger identified and selected a new paper ballot voter system for Georgia following an open and transparent process. In November, the Secretary of State’s office successfully piloted the new paper ballot voting system in seven counties and performed a gold-standard, risk limiting audit that verified the accuracy of the new system.
While the results so far have confirmed the security and verifiability of the system, misinformation about the voting system will discourage voters and depress turnout on election day. Some attempt to convince Georgians that their votes will be suppressed, even as turnout surges to new heights and voter registration grows at an impressive pace. Others call for a hand-marked paper ballot, ignoring the history of unclear or spoiled ballots and the equal rights of the disabled to a secret ballot.
Raffensperger said he looks forward to working with other members of the Task Force to combat these and other misinformation strategies that suppress the vote in Georgia.