U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff pushed for and helped secure supplementary funding for Georgia’s National Guard following their COVID-19 pandemic response missions and extended deployment to Washington following the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The Senate voted unanimously to pass the bill, which now heads to the House.
In a letter earlier this week, Ossoff insisted that the Senate immediately pass legislation that would deliver urgently needed support for the Georgia National Guard.
Without this vital funding, Georgia’s National Guard would have faced a funding shortfall, resulting in the cancellation of training, drill and other operations vital to readiness, and potentially threatening funding for Georgia’s military installations.
“I’m glad Democrats and Republicans came together to pass this vital funding for Georgia’s National Guard,” Ossoff said in a statement after the vote. “This funding will cover unforeseen costs incurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Guard deployment to secure the U.S. Capitol earlier this year. I am grateful for the selfless service of Georgia’s National Guard personnel and the leadership of Gen. Carden and his command staff.”
