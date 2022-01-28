ALBANY – A new bridge spanning the Flint River on Oglethorpe Boulevard is paid for, but the replacement will mean moving city infrastructure that crosses over the structure.
Moving the city’s water and gas lines is a costly proposition, and one that would be hard to swallow as elected officials struggle to pay for a stormwater/sewage separation project expected to cost more than $100 million.
“Across the bridge we have a water main, a gas line and a water line,” Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said Friday. “We’re going to have to bore under the Flint River, and that’s going to cost $3 million.”
Dorough made the remarks during a visit to Albany by U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who was in town to tout the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, often referred to as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package. The $1.2 trillion package calls for $89.9 billion in infrastructure and another $65 billion targeted toward expanding high-speed internet access.
“I think one thing that’s really important to note is we did it bipartisanly,” Ossoff said during his remarks to a group gathered near the Oglethorpe Boulevard bridge. “It’s been decades and decades we’ve been kicking the can down the road. It’s going to pay real dividends in Dougherty County.”
The nearby bridge is one of more than 400 bridges in the state that have been deemed substandard, the senator said.
The Georgia Department of Transportation is scheduled to open bids for the expected $16 million Albany bridge replacement project in the summer. When work commences, it is anticipated the span, which has a traffic count of about 20,000 vehicles per day, will be closed for two years.
The $200 million coming to Georgia as part of the infrastructure portion of the law presents the opportunity for the city to apply for grant funding to cover the costs of moving its infrastructure, Dorough said during an interview following the presentation.
“We can get in line for some of that money,” he said. “Those are funds for road improvement. … but also EV (electric vehicle) charging stations.”
The city also could use help expanding internet service and, just as importantly, subsidize connectivity to households whose residents cannot afford it, the mayor said.
