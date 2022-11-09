Georgia Senate race will go to a runoff, CNN projects

Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker (L) and Senator Raphael Warnock are locked in a too-early-to-call Georgia Senate race.

 John Bazemore/AP

The hotly contested Senate contest in Georgia will advance to a runoff between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker on December 6, CNN projects.

Neither candidate surpassed the 50% threshold to win the race outright on Tuesday. Depending on the outcome of Senate races in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Nevada, voters in Georgia could then -- for the second consecutive election cycle -- have the Senate majority in their hands.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

