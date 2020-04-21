ALBANY – Phoebe Putney Health System received a generous gift to help provide personal protective equipment (PPE) for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital care team members on the front line of the COVID-19 battle. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and her husband, Jeff Sprecher, donated $1 million to the Phoebe Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.
“Sen. Loeffler has been a wonderful partner with Phoebe throughout our entire response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Phoebe Putney Health System Chief Executive Officer Scott Steiner said. "I have spoken with her numerous times, and she has been a passionate advocate for hospitals in our state as we have sought federal resources to assist in our efforts to meet the unprecedented health care needs created by this public health crisis.
"I was blown away several weeks ago when Kelly and Jeff offered such a generous personal donation to help the Phoebe Family. They were clear: They want their gift to pay for PPE for our front line staff, and that is exactly how we will utilize their donation."
Phoebe’s COVID-19 response has required the health system to use what would typically be a year’s worth of PPE every 10 days or less. Phoebe’s supply team has gone to extraordinary lengths to source and purchase PPE, often paying greatly inflated prices.
“We are so grateful for this donation that will help offset our incredible, unanticipated expenses," Steiner said. "We are especially thankful that this gift is already helping us protect our staff."
The Phoebe Foundation is a philanthropic organization whose mission is to support Phoebe Putney Health System. It’s COVID-19 Relief Fund was launched to help the health system serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic and to continue providing necessary services to its patients. For information on the foundation, visit www.supportphoebe.org/coronavirusrelief.
(0) comments
