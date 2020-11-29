ATLANTA – Conservative businesswoman Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., donated her Senate pay to 10 Georgia charities and nonprofits for the fourth quarter in a row. The latest donations, to faith-based, agricultural, homelessness, and pro-life organizations, were made in keeping with Senator Loeffler’s pledge to donate her full Senate pay to charitable groups and nonprofits throughout the year.
Throughout her first year in the upper chamber, Loeffler has donated her salary to a variety of charities each quarter. Her fourth quarter giving includes these Georgia organizations:
♦ Bartow Family Resources, Cartersville;
♦ Beacon of Hope, Johns Creek;
♦ Catoosa County Stocking Full of Love, Ringgold;
♦ Covenant Care Adoptions, Macon;
♦ Dream Weavers Foster Care, Alpharetta;
♦ Family Connection/Communities In Schools of Berrien County Inc., Nashville;
♦ Georgia Junior Livestock Foundation, Winder;
♦ MUST Ministries, Marietta;
♦ Obria Medical Clinic, Lawrenceville;
♦ Stewart Community Home, Columbus.
