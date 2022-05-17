ATLANTA — More than $170 million in federal investments in affordable housing are heading to Georgia, the Peach State’s two U.S. senators announced Tuesday.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development funding will come through five programs: formula-based Community Development Block Grants, HOME Investment Partnerships to help rehabilitate affordable housing units, Emergency Solutions Grants aimed at the homeless, Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS, and Housing Trust Fund Grants for affordable housing for low-income residents.
Most of the money — $96.8 million — will go to the state, with the remainder headed to 27 localities across Georgia.
“These robust federal investments in our state’s housing infrastructure will make it more affordable for hard-working Georgians at every income bracket to find better, more cost-effective housing,” Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., said. “These investments will help elevate families into the working and middle class.”
The $170 million is in addition to $469,841 in federal pandemic relief funds Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., secured last December to upgrade affordable housing for low-income Georgians in rural communities.
It was the action movie that cemented Tom Cruise as one of the biggest box office draws in Hollywood way back in 1986, and now Cruise is back as Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the highly anticipated sequel 'Top Gun: Maverick'. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.