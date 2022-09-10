SOCIAL CIRCLE – First established in 1972 by the U.S. Congress and President Nixon, this year National Hunting and Fishing Day will celebrate 50 years of helping recognize generations of hunters and anglers for the time and the money they donate to wildlife conservation programs, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.

National Hunting and Fishing Day is held every year on the fourth Saturday of September. In 2022, that date is Sept. 24. There are free scheduled events planned at various locations across the state.

