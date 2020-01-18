If you’re one of those who thinks storms, wildfires and hurricanes in the United States get more frequent every year, then you would be correct. QuoteWizard analyzed FEMA data from a period of 1980 to 1999 compared to 2000 to 2017 and found natural disasters have increased 165% nationwide. The states that saw the largest increase in natural disasters are western states most affected by wildfires. Of the top 15 states with the highest increase in natural disasters, all states except Kansas and Alaska had wildfires as the most common natural disaster.
Georgia’s rate of natural disasters has increased by 113% over the last four decades, ranking it the 31st-highest rate increase in the nation. From 1980-1999, Georgia had a total of 15 natural disasters. From 2000-2017, it had 32 natural disasters.
QuoteWizard analyzed FEMA natural disaster data to find states that have experienced the highest rate increase of natural disasters.
The massive rate of increase in natural disasters in the fire-prone states is due to a number of climate and man-made causes. Wildfires in the western United States are not only becoming more frequent, but larger in size and deaths. California’s five largest fires on record have occurred since 2010. The Mendocino Complex fire in 2018 burned more than 459,000 acres and is the largest fire in state history by a wide margin. The Camp Fire in 2018 was the state’s deadliest fire on record, accounting for 85 deaths.
Many climate experts attribute the increase and severity of wildfires in the western United States to a temperature increase in the country since the 1980s. Some argue that a 3-degree Fahrenheit increase due to climate change has a significant impact on wildfires. Weather patterns across the western United States are more commonly becoming long periods of wet winter weather, with long, hot and dry summers. Wet winters allow for foliage to grow in the forested regions. All the foliage becomes fuel for wildfires in the summers when it dries out during extended hot periods. That, paired with firefighting practices of containment over the last century, leaves forested areas to become like kindling for fires.
Humans are starting to become the cause of the largest wildfires. California’s largest wildfires on record are mostly caused by humans or power lines. By humans causing most large fires, there’s more likelyhood of these largest fires being near larger populations. Which is why we’re seeing more human casualties and man-made structures being affected by wildfires. All factors of climate change and human intervention are making wildfires the most common natural disaster in the country.
QuoteWizard analyzed FEMA natural disaster data to find states that have experienced the highest rate of natural disasters from the year 1980 to 1999 compared with 2000 to 2017. Rankings are based on which states saw the largest increase in total number of disaster declarations during each period. The comparison shows which states experienced the highest increase in natural disasters over the comparative time period.
