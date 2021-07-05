MOULTRIE -- Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program graduated its third class of residents recently. The ceremony took place at Colquitt County Arts Center, where graduates were presented their diplomas.
The class of 2021 included Drs. Kayla Batchelor, Madison Lamar Hill, Robert Jeter and Giselle Piñeiro.
“These residents have spent countless hours training and learning from our doctors and their preceptors,” Colquitt Regional Hospital President and CEO Jim Matney said in a news release. “This group was also faced with unprecedented challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they did not let that deter them from their mission. They have shown resilience and we know that they are well-prepared for whatever comes next.”
Hill, Jeter, Piñeiro, and Batchelor began their residency in the summer of 2018.
Batchelor will join the faculty at Georgia South and continue practicing medicine in its clinic. Jeter has signed on to work as a hospitalist at Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton. Hill will practice outpatient family medicine at the University of Arizona Banner Medical Group in Tucson, Ariz. Piñeiro is joining Advent Health Medical Group Family Medicine at Saxon in Orange City, Fla.
“We are excited to launch this incredible group of residents into their careers and are looking forward to seeing their accomplishments in the future,” Georgia South Program Director Dr. Kirby Smith said. “While we are fortunate to be bringing Dr. Batchelor on as faculty at Georgia South, we know that the other residents who are moving away will continue to do an excellent job at representing Georgia South and Colquitt Regional going forward.”
Residency is the final step before doctors begin practicing on their own. The three-year program allows its participants to gain knowledge on various specialties by completing focused rotations in areas such as radiology, orthopedics, critical care, practice management, dermatology, and more. Residents also are given the opportunity to work at the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Clinic, which allows them to build relationships with their patients.
“We have looked forward to celebrating each outgoing class of residents since 2019, when we graduated our first class,” Hospital Authority Chairman Maureen A. Yearta said. “At least one-third of the residents have joined our medical staff each year, while many of the others have moved to other rural communities. We are so pleased that Dr. Batchelor has decided to stay with us. It is fulfilling to see that a resident enjoyed their time at Georgia South so much that they decide to make it their home after graduation.”
Georgia South also introduced its sixth class of residents at its annual Residents Celebration on June 15. The incoming residents include Drs. Catherine Cravey, Nathan Green, Leo Larios and Daniel Santiago.
