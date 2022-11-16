GSW has announced the 2023 Outstanding Alumni Award winners, including, Top row, from left, Barry Blount ‘78, the Terrell and late Janie Turner ‘74 family, Leon Holloway ’73; bottom row, from left, Amy Benton ‘90, Hugh Yaughn ‘72, Qaijuan Willis ’15, and Brennon Sewell ’74.
AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University has announced its most outstanding alumni for their professional and personal achievements as well as their contributions to the University. These individuals will be recognized Jan. 21 during the inaugural Gold Force Gala in the GSW Storm Dome.
“It is indeed an honor to recognize these outstanding alumni for the impact they have had in their chosen fields and in areas of service to their alma mater and respective communities,” Alumni Engagement Specialist Angela Smith said in a news release. “What better way to celebrate them than with a gala acknowledging their achievements while enjoying fellowship with GSW family, friends and supporters? Hearing the accolades of these alumni invokes a sense of GSW pride, and we are so excited to recognize them with such a special and festive event.”
Each of these awards holds special significance and has different criteria. The 2022 Alumni Awardees are:
Aeolian Award recipient: Leon Holloway, ’73
Canes Community Champion: Barry Blount, ’78
Leewynn Finklea Award recipient: Amy Benton, ’90
Visionary Award recipient: Hugh Yaughn, ’72
Young Alumni of the Year: Qaijuan Willis, ’15
Family Legacy Award recipients: The Terrell and (late) Janie Turner ’74 family
Hall of Fame inductee: Brennon Sewell, ’74
These Alumni Award winners will be recognized at the inaugural Gold Force Gala on Jan. 21. The event begins with a cocktail reception and silent auction starting at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m. Tickets and sponsorships are available online at gsw.edu/GoldForceGala. Reservations are required, and the deadline to register is Dec. 30.
For more information, call the GSW Alumni Association at (229) 928-1373 or email alumni@gsw.edu.