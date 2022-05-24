Georgia Southwestern State University plans to move its annual homecoming celebration from spring to fall. Festivities will be held Sept. 19-24, culminating with a Tailgate Block Party and GSW’s Family Weekend.
AMERICUS — Blue and gold. Fried chicken and Thursday. Homecoming and fall. Some things just belong together. In that spirit, Georgia Southwestern State University plans to move its annual homecoming celebration from spring to fall.
Homecoming festivities will be held Sept. 19-24, culminating with a Tailgate Block Party and GSW’s Family Weekend.
The decision to move homecoming to the fall was a collaborative effort between Alumni Affairs, Athletics, the Office of the President, Student Engagement and Success, and University Advancement.
One of the primary reasons for the change was the weather. The fall offers more comfortable weather compared to the cold, windy conditions usually felt with homecoming in February. Tailgates are well-attended when the weather is more enjoyable for outdoor activities. This is also the traditional time during which homecoming is celebrated.
Improved weather conditions, combined with other strategic efforts from Alumni Affairs and Student Engagement and Success, are expected to increase attendance for the Saturday homecoming events.
“I am thrilled about homecoming moving to the fall when we see an excitement from new freshmen and former students returning to campus,” Angela Smith in Alumni Affairs said in a news release. “The better weather will be an added bonus for our alumni and their families. We also look forward to welcoming back all former homecoming kings and queens for a reunion and recognition.”
Homecoming Week will consist of old traditions such as a 5K and 1-mile fun run and the crowning of homecoming king and queen, as well as some new ones.
GSW’s 4th annual Day of Giving and Downtown Americus’ Taste of Sumter both will fall on the Thursday of Homecoming Week, so the day will consist of tapping the GSW and Americus community for 24 hours of giving and eating.
Saturday’s homecoming events will include a tailgate, inflatables, alumni tours, soccer games and much more as GSW welcomes alumni and their families back to campus.
“Homecoming is a special time for us. Hurricanes return to their alma mater to reminisce with friends, from both the past and the present, and connect with current GSW students,” GSW President Neal Weaver said. “We look forward to supporting our soccer teams and celebrating our Hurricane pride in a week’s worth of exciting festivities.”
The full list of events for the week will be released at gsw.edu/Homecoming at a later date.
