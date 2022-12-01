gsw commencement.png

GSW fall 2022 commencement speakers will be Ashwani Monga, left, the vice chancellor and chief academic officer for the University System of Georgia at a noon ceremony, and Richard McCorkle, executive director for Chattahoochee-Flint Regional Educational Service Agency at a 4 p.m. ceremony on Dec. 9.

 Special Photos: GSW

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University will hold its Fall 2022 Commencement ceremonies Dec. 9 in the Convocation Hall of the Student Success Center, also known as the Storm Dome.

Graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences, College of Business and Computing, and College of Nursing and Health Sciences will be recognized in a noon ceremony, while graduates from the College of Education will be recognized in a 4 p.m. ceremony. More than 600 students are graduating with approximately 400 graduates walking.

