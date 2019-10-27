Georgia Southwestern receives $10K grant for African-American Male Initiative

AMERICUS — The African-American Male Initiative program at Georgia Southwestern State University was recently awarded a $10,000 grant by the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia to recruit, educate and graduate more African-American males.
“The AAMI grant is needed and has been a pillar of support for our young men for quite some time,” Ervin Anderson, executive director for AAMI at GSW, said.
The USG’s AAMI is a statewide initiative designed to increase the number of African-American males completing post-secondary education from any of the 26 USG institutions.
A 2001 benchmark study identified extensive gaps in post-secondary attainment between African-American men and peer groups of African-American women and other student populations. In 2002, the AAMI was formed and tested at three institutions to help identify barriers in college attendance and graduation for African-American males.
Since issuing the report in 2003, AAMI programs have been launched at USG institutions throughout the state, recently revealing significant increases in the enrollment, retention and graduation of African-American males within the USG.
Established in 2008, GSW’s AAMI program has received 10 AAMI grants and two other grants from the university totaling $232,000 under the 12-year leadership of Anderson.
After submitting a proposal and going through a competitive selection process, Anderson learned in September that GSW would receive funding once again through Fiscal Year 2020.
“On behalf of the USG’s AAMI Leadership Team, we extend our sincerest congratulations and thank you for the work of your team to develop the stellar scholars of today into the extraordinary leaders of tomorrow,” USG’s AAMI Director Wanda Gross wrote in her award letter to GSW.