AMERICUS -- The following area residents made the fall 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Jenna Alford of Albany
Brittney Arnold of Dawson
Madeline Barnes of Leesburg
Josie Battaglia of Dawson
Joshua Beck of Pelham
Alexandra Becker of Leesburg
Sydnie Brook of Leesburg
Morgan Calloway of Sylvester
Lawrence Carpenter of Albany
Lauren Carroll of Albany
Abby Carter of Leesburg
Haley Coalson of Leesburg
Landon Conley of Leesburg
Jenna Cuff of Dawson
Madeline Dent of Albany
Christianna Ford of Albany
James Fowler of Camilla
Deborah Freeman of Bronwood
Layla Gamble of Dawson
Kristina Gieryic of Albany
Addie Gilley of Dawson
Carly Hall of Albany
Makenzie Hall of Leesburg
Hayden Hatcher of Pelham
Alexandria Holloway of Leesburg
Terry Hooks of Dawson
Hannah Knight of Leesburg
Asher Lovelace of Leesburg
Kerrie McWaters of Leesburg
Jensen Mitchell of Leesburg
Cindy Murray of Sylvester
Jeslyn Olson of Leesburg
Timia Perry of Dawson
John Plourde of Albany
Annabelle Price of Leesburg
Michaela Reed of Albany
Haley Ross of Leesburg
Crystal Shattles of Leesburg
Jenna Singleton of Leesburg
Daijah Stewart of Leesburg
Thuynhi Tran of Leesburg
Richard Ware of Albany
Madison Watson of Newton
Catherine Wiggins of Ty Ty
Belle Winful of Auburn, Ala.
To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.
The following local residents made the fall 2021 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.
Zackery Barlow of Dawson
Emily Bellacomo of Albany
Isaiah Moses Bora of Leesberg
Brianna Branham of Leesburg
Mackenzie Briggs of Leesburg
Riley Bynum of Leesburg
Gia Carter of Leesburg
Maria Cerrone of Albany
James Chambers of Leesburg
Nicolas Cohen of Baconton
Shelby Covin of Albany
Colton Crane of Camilla
Mallory Crosby of Camilla
Kelsey Davis of Albany
Anna Edwards of Leesburg
Ashlyn Ethridge of Dawson
William Fletcher of Dawson
Keri Frier-DeAngelis of Lee
Alea Gardner of Dawson
Harrison Goodin of Smithville
Jaylyn Green of Albany
Sabrina Hagler of Leesburg
Haley Hammett of Leesburg
Jenna Hollomon of Leesburg
Jin Hong of Albany
Anna Johnson of Albany
Erin Johnson of Leesburg
Trent Johnson of Leesburg
James Klein of Leesburg
Julie Klias of Albany
Ivey Knight of Leesburg
Landon Littleton of Albany
James Lowe of Albany
Hilton Manry of Leesburg
Elzie Marshall of Leesburg
Parker Matre of Albany
Cade Maxwell of Leesburg
Jada Mike of Leesburg
Christopher Moody of Albany
Logann Morrison of Leesburg
Baylee Salter of Leesburg
Katelyn Schmidt of Albany
Hannah Sheets of Leesburg
Kaleigh Shelnutt of Leesburg
Dalton Sheltra of Leesburg
Elizabeth Shiver of Warwick
Evelyne Snipes of Pelham
Chase Somers of Albany
Covie Strickland of Leesburg
Sarah Strickland of Albany
Tori Swords of Leesburg
David Weiss of Smithville
Daniel Wentzell of Leesburg
To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.
