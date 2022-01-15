carter gsw.png

A number of southwest Georgia students were among more than 600 honored for academic success recently at Georgia Southwestern State University. 

AMERICUS -- The following area residents made the fall 2021 Academic Achievement List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Jenna Alford of Albany

Brittney Arnold of Dawson

Madeline Barnes of Leesburg

Josie Battaglia of Dawson

Joshua Beck of Pelham

Alexandra Becker of Leesburg

Sydnie Brook of Leesburg

Morgan Calloway of Sylvester

Lawrence Carpenter of Albany

Lauren Carroll of Albany

Abby Carter of Leesburg

Haley Coalson of Leesburg

Landon Conley of Leesburg

Jenna Cuff of Dawson

Madeline Dent of Albany

Christianna Ford of Albany

James Fowler of Camilla

Deborah Freeman of Bronwood

Layla Gamble of Dawson

Kristina Gieryic of Albany

Addie Gilley of Dawson

Carly Hall of Albany

Makenzie Hall of Leesburg

Hayden Hatcher of Pelham

Alexandria Holloway of Leesburg

Terry Hooks of Dawson

Hannah Knight of Leesburg

Asher Lovelace of Leesburg

Kerrie McWaters of Leesburg

Jensen Mitchell of Leesburg

Cindy Murray of Sylvester

Jeslyn Olson of Leesburg

Timia Perry of Dawson

John Plourde of Albany

Annabelle Price of Leesburg

Michaela Reed of Albany

Haley Ross of Leesburg

Crystal Shattles of Leesburg

Jenna Singleton of Leesburg

Daijah Stewart of Leesburg

Thuynhi Tran of Leesburg

Richard Ware of Albany

Madison Watson of Newton

Catherine Wiggins of Ty Ty

Belle Winful of Auburn, Ala.

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

The following local residents made the fall 2021 Dean's List at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 606 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Zackery Barlow of Dawson

Emily Bellacomo of Albany

Isaiah Moses Bora of Leesberg

Brianna Branham of Leesburg

Mackenzie Briggs of Leesburg

Riley Bynum of Leesburg

Gia Carter of Leesburg

Maria Cerrone of Albany

James Chambers of Leesburg

Nicolas Cohen of Baconton

Shelby Covin of Albany

Colton Crane of Camilla

Mallory Crosby of Camilla

Kelsey Davis of Albany

Anna Edwards of Leesburg

Ashlyn Ethridge of Dawson

William Fletcher of Dawson

Keri Frier-DeAngelis of Lee

Alea Gardner of Dawson

Harrison Goodin of Smithville

Jaylyn Green of Albany

Sabrina Hagler of Leesburg

Haley Hammett of Leesburg

Jenna Hollomon of Leesburg

Jin Hong of Albany

Anna Johnson of Albany

Erin Johnson of Leesburg

Trent Johnson of Leesburg

James Klein of Leesburg

Julie Klias of Albany

Ivey Knight of Leesburg

Landon Littleton of Albany

James Lowe of Albany

Hilton Manry of Leesburg

Elzie Marshall of Leesburg

Parker Matre of Albany

Cade Maxwell of Leesburg

Jada Mike of Leesburg

Christopher Moody of Albany

Logann Morrison of Leesburg

Baylee Salter of Leesburg

Katelyn Schmidt of Albany

Hannah Sheets of Leesburg

Kaleigh Shelnutt of Leesburg

Dalton Sheltra of Leesburg

Elizabeth Shiver of Warwick

Evelyne Snipes of Pelham

Chase Somers of Albany

Covie Strickland of Leesburg

Sarah Strickland of Albany

Tori Swords of Leesburg

David Weiss of Smithville

Daniel Wentzell of Leesburg

To be eligible for the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or better and take a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, is a public, four-year unit of the University System of Georgia with approximately 3,000 students. Georgia Southwestern offers  professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern is recognized as one of the best value colleges in the nation. Visit www.gsw.edu for more information.

