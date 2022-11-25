AMERICUS — Mark Laughlin, the interim dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Georgia Southwestern State University, has been selected to participate in the University System of Georgia’s 2022-2023 Executive Leadership Institute.

The leadership institute is a comprehensive six-month, 120-hour development program designed to enhance leadership skills and prepare participants for advanced and cabinet-level leadership positions within the University System of Georgia. Laughlin will join 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office.

