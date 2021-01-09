SOCIAL CIRCLE — Anglers are encouraged to kick off the brand new year by using the 2021 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide to help make their fishing plans by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
“Anglers, new or experienced, should always begin with this publication,” Scott Robinson, assistant chief with the WRD Fisheries Management Section, said in a news release. “Biologists and staff work to make sure this guide book has the most current and accurate information on regulations and new opportunities, and anglers can access it in multiple ways, including online, from our Outdoors GA app or in the printed copy.”
The 2021 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide provides information such as a color fish identification chart for both freshwater and saltwater fish, license purchasing information, contact information for Wildlife Resources Division and Coastal Resources Division fisheries management offices and DNR law enforcement offices, trout stream listings, public fishing area information, state record fish listings, fishing regulations for Georgia and more.
The 2021 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations may be found online at www.eregulations.com/georgia/fishing, or through the Outdoors GA app (free app for iPhone or Android users). Anglers also can pick up a printed copy at any Wildlife Resources Division fisheries management or DNR Law Enforcement office, or at fishing license vendors throughout Georgia.
The Angler Resources page on the WRD website, georgiawildlife.com/fishing/angler-resources, is a great place for new or experienced anglers and includes information about taking kids fishing, reservoir and river fishing tips, fish ID info and much more. Fishing enthusiasts looking for the latest fishing tips can check out the weekly Georgia Fishing Report (georgiawildlife.blog).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.