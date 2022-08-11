squirrel.jpg

Squirrel hunting season opens in Georgia on Monday and continues through Feb. 28.

 Special Photo: Georgia DNR

SOCIAL CIRCLE — For hunters and outdoors lovers looking for a healthy, sustainable source of protein and a good woodland hike, squirrel hunting season, which opens in Georgia Monday, can meet both of those goals.

“Squirrel hunting season is a great introduction to hunting,” Alan Isler, chief of the WRD Game Management Section, said in a news release. “Due to their abundance, squirrels are easy to find, yet still provide hunters with a little challenge. You can pursue them while sitting, walking and maybe even pushing the pace a little as you take the chance to scout some land ahead of other hunting seasons.”

