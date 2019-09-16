ATLANTA — The NAACP’s Georgia State Conference was recognized at the NAACP’s annual convention in Detroit recently for the Georgia group’s fight against alleged voter suppression during the 2018 gubernatorial election.
The Georgia State Conference received the Juanita Jackson Mitchell Legal Activist Award, which is given annually to the most notable NAACP state conference that distinguishes itself in the area of legal activism. The award was granted by the NAACP Office of General Counsel.
“The GSC will remain committed to investigation, defending and ensuring that those essential areas of voting rights and fair redistricting are upheld by the state of Georgia, for we know ‘When We Fight, We Win,’” Georgia State Conference President Phyllis T. Blake said in accepting the award. “We especially thank our partners, Lawyers Committee on Civil Rights and NAACP Legal Defense Fund, for their legal expertise with filing the lawsuits as well as the GSC Political Action and Legal Redress committees.”
Stacey Abrams, the Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate who lost by less than a percentage point in the closely contested governor’s race, was the keynote speaker at the Clarence Mitchell Jr./Charles Mitchell memorial luncheon, during which the Georgia group received its award. The award is named for Juanita Jackson Mitchell, the first African-American woman to graduate with a law degree from the University of Maryland, a formerly segregated institution.
In an award letter to the Georgia State Conference, NAACP General Counsel Bradford Berry wrote, “The tremendous and ongoing efforts of the Georgia State Conference in the areas of voting rights and redistricting make the state conference an ideal candidate to receive this award.”
Blake invoked the spirit of Juanita Mitchell in her acceptance speech.
“This was a huge honor, and in the spirit of Juanita Jackson Mitchell, we refuse to sit by and watch anti-democratic forces neutralize, diminish or try to relegate black voters to the back seat of politics,” she said. “We know the black vote matters, and this is why we fight, and when we fight we win.”