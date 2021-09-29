Georgia State, feds establish National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention

ATLANTA — Georgia State University has partnered with the federal government to open the National Center for Sexual Violence Prevention.
The center was established after Amanda Gilmore and Shannon Self-Brown, both staff professors in the school’s Health Policy & Behavioral Sciences Department, received a second year of federal funding from the U.S. Department of Defense’s sexual assault prevention and response office.
The center hopes to establish a sexual assault prevention work force within the military. The combined award totals $668,677.
“The center will continue to support sexual violence prevention research at Georgia State to reduce violence in high-risk populations like military, college students and adolescents,” Gilmore said. “This can have long-lasting impacts by reducing the mental health consequences of sexual assault including substance use, post-traumatic stress disorder and suicide.”
In 2018, according to a report issued by an independent review commission on sexual assault in the military, more than 20,000 service members were the victims of sexual assault, including 13,000 women and 7,500 men.
This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.
