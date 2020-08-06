ATLANTA -- Atlanta’s Turner Field is getting a new name.
The baseball stadium the Atlanta Braves used for nearly 20 years, converted three years ago to a football stadium for Georgia State University, is to be rechristened Center Parc Credit Union Stadium.
The University System of Georgia Board of Regents’ Real Estate and Facilities Committee approved the new name Thursday, the result of a sponsorship agreement with the Atlanta Postal Credit Union.
The agreement calls for the credit union to pay a sponsorship fee of nearly $21.6 million in 15 annual installments.
The credit union will have the right to change the name of the stadium no more than twice during the term of the agreement and will be responsible for all costs associated with any subsequent name changes, including the design, production and installation of new signage and development of new logos.
Turner Field has gone by the name “Georgia State Stadium” since 2017, when the Braves moved into a new stadium in Cobb County and the Georgia State football Panthers began playing their home games in the former Turner Field, which was converted into a 22,000-seat stadium for football.
The full Board of Regents is expected to approve the renaming resolution next week.
