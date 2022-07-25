ga state.jpg

The U.S. Department of Education’s Institute of Education Sciences has awarded Georgia State University a $1.7 million grant to conduct a four-year study of the relationship between student outcomes and career and technical education, and teacher preparation and experience.

The research also will examine the challenges school districts face in recruiting and retaining qualified CTE teachers.

