The third annual Georgia State Parks Golf Cup kicks off Saturday at Georgia Veterans Memorial Course in Cordele.

Golfers who are looking to play some of the state’s most beautiful golf courses this spring can earn bragging rights and Srixon clubs during the Georgia State Parks Golf Cup. The Cup is a two-part golf tournament played throughout the eight Georgia State Park golf courses with each course hosting its own tournament.

