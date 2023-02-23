CORDELE -- The third annual Georgia State Parks Golf Cup kicks off Saturday at Georgia Veterans Memorial Course here.
Golfers who are looking to play some of the state’s most beautiful golf courses this spring can earn bragging rights and Srixon clubs during the Georgia State Parks Golf Cup. The Cup is a two-part golf tournament played throughout the eight Georgia State Park golf courses with each course hosting its own tournament.
The format is a four-person scramble, with each team choosing one of the scheduled dates and courses they would like to play. The Cup begins at Georgia Veterans Memorial Course Saturday. The eight qualifying teams will play in a two-day championship tournament held June 2-3 at Wallace Adams Golf Course at Little Ocmulgee State Park in McRae-Helena.
The championship event comes with a free practice round of golf, accommodations, and a champions banquet. The cost is $500 per team of four. Register at GaStateParks.org/GolfCup.
The tournament schedule includes events at:
Feb. 25: Georgia Veterans Memorial Golf Course at Georgia Veterans State Park, Cordele;
March 4: Wallace Adams Golf Course at Little Ocmulgee State Park, McRae-Helena;
March 11: The Lakes Golf Course at Laura S. Walker State Park, Waycross;
March 18: The Creek Golf Course at Hard Labor Creek State Park, Social Circle;
March 25: Highland Walk Golf Course at Victoria Bryant State Park, Royston;
April 1: Brazell's Creek Golf Course at Jack Hill State Park, Reidsville;
April 8: Arrowhead Pointe Golf Course at Richard B. Russell State Park, Elberton;
April 15: Meadow Links Golf Course at George T. Bagby State Park, Fort Gaines;
June 2: Championship: Wallace Adams Golf Course at Little Ocmulgee State Park, McRae-Helena.