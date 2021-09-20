ATLANTA — Georgia State University is ranked the No. 2 most innovative university in the country and No. 2 for best undergraduate teaching in the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Colleges.
Georgia State improved its position in the categories, having ranked No. 3 for both innovation and undergraduate teaching in the 2021 survey. It’s the fourth year in a row the university has been ranked by the magazine in the top three among national universities for its “unusually strong commitment to undergraduate teaching.”
Georgia State is the top-ranked public university in the category.
The innovation and undergraduate teaching rankings are based on a survey of presidents, provosts and admissions deans at colleges and universities across the country.
“We continue to improve our position among higher education institutions across the nation because we are focused on what matters to our students: success in the classroom and after graduation,” Georgia State President M. Brian Blake said. “Our place at the top of U.S. News’ rankings for innovation and undergraduate teaching recognizes our continued commitment to serving students and providing them with the tools and technologies they need to succeed.”
Georgia State also once again ranked highly in the Social Mobility and Academic Programs to Look For categories.
The Top Performers on Social Mobility rankings are based on how well a school advances equity among low-income families and families with stronger financial backgrounds. Georgia State ranked 11th in the category on the 2022 survey.
In the Academic Programs to Look For category, Georgia State ranked sixth for its first-year experience. The indicator measures how well a university builds into its curriculum first-year seminars or other academic programs that regularly bring small groups of students together with faculty or staff.
For the third year in a row, the university ranked fifth in the Learning Communities category. College and university presidents, chief academic officers, deans of students and deans of admissions rank these programs, which offer students opportunities to take two or more linked course as a group.
