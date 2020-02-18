ALBANY -- State Rep. Gerald Greene attended the Children’s Alliance luncheon in Atlanta recently. Greene was met by Maggie McGruther, chief executive officer of Children’s Alliance from Americus.
Greene is a supporter of the agency and its work. McGruther represents the counties in House District 151. The luncheon provided legislators information on issues that the agency deals with concerning children in need.
During the meeting, Greene emphasized the need for the agency and expressed appreciation for the work they accomplish in the state and region.
McGruther works with Children's Alliance in Stewart, Webster Randolph, Quitman, Terrell, Clay and Early counties. Groups also from Albany and Dougherty County also attended the luncheon.
