ATLANTA – State Rep. Gerald Greene, R-Cuthbert, continues to encourage residents in Calhoun, Clay, Early, Quitman, Randolph, Stewart, Terrell and Webster counties to participate in the 2020 U.S. Census before the Sept. 30 deadline. As of Sept. 1, Georgia’s self-response rate is 60.2 percent, which is behind the national average of 64.6 percent.
“In order for our area of southwest Georgia to receive fair representation, as well as the federal dollars it desperately needs, we need to reach out to our families, households and neighbors to ensure that everyone is counted,” Greene said in a news release. “Unfortunately, most of the response rates for the counties in House District 151 are extremely behind our state’s average. Counting each household in the U.S. Census is critical for our communities' prosperity, and I want to remind my constituents that completing the census is simple and only takes a few minutes of your day.”
Counties that are included in House District 151 have the following estimated response rates: Calhoun, 33.7 percent; Clay, 32.2 percent; Dougherty, 58 percent; Early, 39.8 percent; Quitman, 25.8 percent; Randolph, 40.1 percent; Stewart, 37.4 percent; Terrell, 44.6 percent, and Webster, 43.8 percent.
The 2020 U.S. Census ensures accurate representation for districts at both the state and federal level. The number of Georgians counted in the census also helps direct federal funding to local communities for health care, emergency and disaster response, education and infrastructure. For demographic purposes, large and small businesses may also base their future planning on the census results. Georgians can respond to the 2020 U.S. Census online at my2020census.gov, which takes approximately five minutes to complete. Households may also call (844) 330-2020 or fill out and return the official U.S. Census Bureau mail that they may have received.
Additionally, the Governor’s Complete Count Committee (CCC) and his nonpartisan initiative called “Every. One. Counts.” have been working to ensure that every Georgia resident is counted.
For more information on Georgia’s participation in the census, visit https://census.georgia.gov or follow @gacensus2020 on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.