Georgia State University researchers and their collaborators have received nearly $7.2 million in grant funding to develop a model for community-based work in geosciences with a focus on social justice.

The five-year grant is funded by the National Science Foundation’s Cultural Transformation in the Geoscience Community program. The award will allow researchers to address the ways in which geoscientists and community members can collaborate to identify and solve local environmental issues, including lead contamination, radon exposure, air pollution, extreme heat, water pollution and urban flooding.

