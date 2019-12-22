AMERICUS -- Rosalyn Kirk summed up her husband's and her family's courageous battle early Sunday morning with a simple but heart-felt Facebook post that conveyed the family's struggle as Greg Kirk battled bile duct cancer.
"My knight traded his armor for angel wings early this morning," Rosalyn Kirk wrote after her husband, who has represented District 13 in the Georgia Senate since first being elected in 2014, succumbed to the disease that he has been battling for the past several months.
Kirk's colleagues praised him Sunday for the work he did on behalf of his senate district and the state of Georgia.
Fellow senator, Freddie Powell Sims, who represents District 12, called Kirk "an extremely deep-faithed warrior" for Christ.
"First of all, and foremost, Greg was an extremely deep-faithed Christian," Sims said Sunday morning after learning of Kirk's death. "Greg was a servant-leader in the truest sense of the word, and he was very devoted to his district. He cared what happened to the people in District 13.
"He did so much work for the disabled and families with disabled children to make sure their needs were taken care of. He worked across the aisle for the good of his district, of southwest Georgia and especially rural Georgia. A lot of institutional knowledge has been taken away from us."
The state's longest-serving current representative, Gerald Greene, said the state government will miss the enthusiasm Kirk brought to the Legislature.
"We had held out for months that the treatment Greg was going through would make a difference, but I was at a meeting of the Rural Development Council when we heard he was being moved to hospice care, so we knew this was likely," Greene said Sunday. "We lost Jay (Powell) and now Greg, so it's been a very rough time right here at Christmas.
"Greg was a very easy senator to work with because he understood this area. He will be missed in the General Assembly."
Kirk, who with his wife had seven children and five grandchildren, was first elected in the expansive District 13 in 2014. The district includes Dodge, Dooly, Lee, Tift, Turner and Worth counties, as well as parts of Sumter and Wilcox counties. The Troy State University graduate and lifelong Republican ran his own business, Kirk Consulting.
In the Senate, Kirk was chairman of the State and Local Government Operations Committee, secretary of the Health and Human Services Committee, and a member of the Appropriations and Insurance & Labor committees.
Rosalyn Kirk said funeral arrangements would be announced as soon as the family has finalized them.
The loss of Kirk adds to the leadership void in the region, as Rep. Jay Powell died suddenly last month, and Rep. Ed Rynders stepped down from his seat in the House earlier this year for health reasons.