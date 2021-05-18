ATLANTA — The Honors College at Georgia State University has awarded the Presidential Scholarship, the university’s most prestigious and valuable academic award, to seven incoming, first-year students.
The Class of 2025 Presidential Scholars are:
Trenton Buckner -- Neuroscience, Northside High School
Aliyah Bradley-Davino -- Art, Bridgeway Academy
Naomi Garcia-Hector -- Public Policy, Walter L Sickles High School
Emily Johnson -- Political Science, Robert W Johnson High School
Urjoshi Kar -- Neuroscience, Alpharetta High School
Elle Shirah -- Interdisciplinary Studies with a Concentration in Environmental Science, Southeast Whitfield County High School
Yash Thakkar -- Computer Science, Wheeler High School
Presidential Scholars represent the top tier of undergraduates at Georgia State. More than 449 prospective students applied this year, and 47 were selected as finalists.
The Presidential Scholarship is a four-year award, valued at about $32,000 per year, which covers the cost of tuition, fees and housing. The scholarship also provides students with a yearly living stipend, a one-time $2,500 stipend for credit-bearing study abroad, the opportunity to compete for paid faculty-mentored research or work-study assistantships and access to individualized classes and mentoring.
“I’m proud to welcome these scholars to Georgia State and the Honors College,” interim Dean Sarah Cook said. “They represent not only academic excellence but also commitment to leadership, exploration of today’s most pressing questions and using their talents to make our city and our world a better place.”
Last year’s incoming class of Presidential Scholars earned an average high school grade-point average of 4.15, and previous Presidential Scholars have established themselves as entrepreneurs, researchers, and leaders of community service and global engagement.
Applications for the Class of 2026 will open in September. More information may be found online at honors.gsu.edu/presidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.