gsu.png

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA — College of Education & Human Development Associate Professor Don Davis and colleagues received a $6 million grant from the John Templeton Foundation to better understand intellectual humility.

Intellectual humility is defined as “recognizing and owning our intellectual limitations in the service of pursuing deeper knowledge, truth and understanding,” according to the foundation’s website.

Recommended for you

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.