ATLANTA — Georgia State University’s College of Education & Human Development received a $106,928 grant from the Georgia Department of Education to help teachers earn their dyslexia endorsement.
Georgia State is one of 14 universities and regional education service agencies to receive state funding, which can be used to cover tuition, fees and exam costs for teachers in dyslexia endorsement programs or to improve and expand those programs, according to the Department of Education’s website.
Dyslexia is a learning disability that affects students’ ability to read and spell words. This difficulty is typically rooted in a deficit in the phonological component of language, which means students have difficulty blending and segmenting sounds – two skills necessary for reading and spelling. Students also may show difficulty understanding what they read. Students with dyslexia can overcome these difficulties when provided intervention in structured literacy.
The College of Education & Human Development’s dyslexia endorsement program provides K-12 general education teachers, special education teachers and other school-based practitioners with advanced study in dyslexia and other reading disabilities. The one-year program has in-person and online class options and is open to all Georgia teachers with an active teaching certificate or license.
“This funding will allow us to prepare teachers across the state to better meet the needs of students with or at-risk for dyslexia,” Elizabeth Stevens, an assistant professor in the college’s Department of Learning Sciences, said. “Teachers will develop the knowledge and skills to conduct early screening to identify students at-risk and to provide structured literacy intervention.”
