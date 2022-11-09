ATLANTA – The University System of Georgia’s Board of Regents unanimously approved honorary degrees for Georgia State’s “Ground Crew” – the three women who worked tirelessly to desegregate Georgia State University.

Despite a federal desegregation mandate and the U.S. Supreme Court’s watershed ruling in Brown v. Board of Education, public colleges and universities in Georgia remained racially segregated in 1956. Despite this, three black women -- Myra Payne Elliott, Barbara Pace Hunt and Iris Mae Welch -- applied to attend the Georgia State College of Business Administration (now Georgia State University). They were denied admission.

