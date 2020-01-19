COVINGTON — The National 4-H Council has announced that Lavendar Harris of Covington is a runner up for the 2020 4-H Youth in Action Pillar Award for STEM.
Harris, 19, seeks to bridge the gap to provide youth access to STEM experiences and careers and is nationally recognized for her commitment to providing STEM access to students. She created an interactive STEM curriculum with monthly activities for fourth- through sixth-graders in her community and later launched an annual STEAM (including art) day camp, which just completed its fourth year.
“I got involved in my community because of 4-H,” Harris said. “I told my 4-H agent about my interest in STEM and that I didn’t see many STEM opportunities for kids. She gave me the freedom to lead by creating the STEM curriculum and camp.”
Through 4-H, Harris has positively impacted more than 500 students through her STEM and STEAM programs.
The 4-H Youth in Action Awards, sponsored in part by HughesNet, began in 2010 to recognize 4-Hers who have overcome challenges and used the knowledge they gained in 4-H to create a lasting impact in their community. To learn more about the 4-H Youth in Action program and the 2020 runners-up, visit 4-H.org/YouthInAction.
4-H, the nation’s largest youth development organization, grows young people who are empowered for life today and prepared for careers tomorrow. 4-H programs impact nearly 6 million young people across the U.S. through experiences that develop critical life skills.
Georgia 4-H helps students to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 175,000 people annually through the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org.
