ATLANTA — More than 400 Georgia 4-H members, leaders and volunteers visited Atlanta for Georgia 4-H Day at the Capitol, sponsored by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation, on Feb. 6 at the Georgia State Capitol Building and the Georgia Freight Depot. This annual leadership and civic-engagement event connects 4-H youths with Georgia legislators, provides students insight to the legislative process and allows them to thank legislators and donors.
Georgia 4-H has participated in 4-H Day at the Capitol for more than 30 years.
“This annual event honors 4-Hers who are leaders among their peers, recognizes national 4-H winners, and provides an opportunity for 4-H members to interact with their elected officials and learn about how our state’s governance is conducted,” Arch Smith, state 4-H leader and director of 4-H, said. “The opportunity to visit and interact with legislators and community leaders as well as the Georgia General Assembly hopefully will encourage 4-H members to develop their leadership interests.”
Following the Capitol tour and visit, 4-Hers enjoyed a luncheon sponsored by Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation. First Lady Marty Kemp, Rep. Rick Jasperse and Sam Pardue, dean of the University of Georgia College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, encouraged the 4-Hers to continue serving their counties and communities through 4-H participation.
Bacon County 4-Her Cora Jane Tyre and Gwinnett County 4-Her Aromal Saji presented on their participation in One Georgia 4-H, an urban-rural 4-H exchange program, designed to teach students about the diversity of their home state. Several 4-H members were recognized for their outstanding achievements in leadership and citizenship as well as those who have excelled in contests on national levels.
“One of the highlights for our 4-Hers is the chance to meet their legislators in person,” said Jason Estep, Extension 4-H specialist for leadership and civic engagement programs. “The legislators are very approachable, and meeting them helps youths to understand that these leaders are just regular people who have decided to serve their communities as elected officials. No doubt the experience has inspired some of our 4-H members to consider a future in public service themselves.”
The day’s activities concluded with a picture of the delegation with a number of representatives and senators.
Georgia 4-H empowers youths to become leaders by developing necessary life skills, positive relationships and community awareness. As the largest youth leadership organization in the state, 4-H reaches more than 242,000 people annually through University of Georgia Cooperative Extension offices and 4-H facilities. For more information, visit georgia4h.org or contact a local extension office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.