ATLANTA — Prosecutors are appealing to the Georgia Supreme Court a Dougherty County judge’s ruling that a woman who was previously convicted of murdering her ex-husband, then granted a new trial, is now immune from prosecution.
This is the second time this case has come before the state Supreme Court. Oral arguments are set to take place before the court on Tuesday during its 2 p.m. session.
Marlina Hamilton is believed to have suffered abuse at the hands of her husband, Christopher Donaldson, for some time before she shot and killed him. According to the facts of the case, Hamilton and Donaldson began dating in 2000, moved in together in 2001 and had a son. Hamilton had another son, D’Angelo, from a previous relationship.
At trial, several witnesses testified Donaldson physically abused Hamilton on multiple occasions. Beginning in 2001, he beat her after accusing her of cheating on him. He beat her after blaming her for a burglary of their home, and he beat her and hit her in the stomach with a broom after an argument.
Hamilton’s friend, Angela Whitaker, testified that she saw bruises on Hamilton’s arms and legs, and Hamilton told her they were from fights with Donaldson. Following one of those fights, Whitaker had to remove a piece of glass from Hamilton’s back. When Hamilton became pregnant with twins in 2004, Donaldson punched her in the mouth and said he did not want the babies.
She subsequently had an abortion and moved in with her mother, but the couple reunited in 2005. That same year, Donaldson was arrested for drug crimes. After his attorney suggested he would receive a lighter sentence if the couple wed, the two got married in 2006.
Hamilton eventually found out he was cheating on her and filed for divorce, which became final in 2008.
Donaldson was released from prison in March 2010, and three months later asked Hamilton to move back in with him. When she refused, he punched her several times and raped her in her home. As a result, Hamilton again became pregnant and had an abortion. In August of that year, Donaldson became angry about Hamilton’s relationship with another man, and he hit her in the face and punched her in the side in front of her children.
In October, she agreed to let him move into her home in Albany, “if you will just stop this.”
According to her testimony at her murder trial, on the evening of Oct. 11, 2010, Donaldson became angry at her and started punching his fists and threatening Hamilton. She went to the bathroom and sent a text message to her friend, asking her to call police. Officers responded at about 11 p.m., ordered Donaldson to leave and gave Hamilton information on how to get assistance for domestic violence.
After police left, Donaldson returned to the home, let himself in and when she asked him to leave, began pacing back and forth. Donaldson then hit Hamilton in the back of her head. When he swung at her again, Hamilton grabbed a gun that she had under the sofa and shot him twice in the lower body.
He then began beating and choking her as they wrestled for the gun. He pointed the gun at her, but she was able to remove the magazine. He then hit her in the head with the gun and punched her. Meanwhile, her son, D’Angelo, called police and pulled Donaldson off his mother.
When police arrived, Hamilton told them she “felt like he was going to kill (her) that night.” Donaldson died from the gunshot wounds.
In February 2011, a grand jury indicted Hamilton for malice murder, felony murder based on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault-family violence, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
At her March 2011 trial, the defense attorney argued that Hamilton had shot Donaldson in self-defense due to battered person syndrome. The defense presented an expert witness who testified on the syndrome, and prosecutors did not present any contrary expert testimony.
The jury acquitted Hamilton of malice murder but found her guilty of the other charges. The judge then sentenced her to life plus five years in prison. In April 2011, Hamilton’s attorney filed a motion requesting a new trial.
In September 2015, the trial judge — using his discretion to sit as a “thirteenth juror” — granted Hamilton’s motion for a new trial, concluding that the jury’s guilty verdicts were “decidedly and strongly against the weight of the evidence” and “contrary to the principles of justice and equity.” The trial court also concluded that Hamilton’s trial attorney “was ineffective for failing to move for pre-trial immunity under Georgia Code § 16-3-24.2.”
State prosecutors appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court, but the high court unanimously upheld the ruling. On Feb. 26, 2018, Hamilton’s succeeding attorney filed a Motion for Immunity from Prosecution.
Following a hearing, on April 26, the trial court granted the motion. Prosecutors now appeal again to the state Supreme Court.
Represented by the Dougherty District Attorney’s office, the state argues that the trial court erred in granting immunity to Hamilton post-trial and post-sentence and that the decision violates the intent behind the state’s immunity statute, Georgia Code § 16-3-24.2, which says: “A person who uses threats or force in accordance with Code Section 16-3-21… shall be immune from criminal prosecution.”
Code Section 16-3-21 states that, “A person is justified in threatening or using force against another when…she reasonably believes that such threat or force is necessary to defend…herself…against such other's imminent use of unlawful force.” In its 2008 decision in Fair v. State, the Georgia Supreme Court stated that, “This Court determined that the plain language construction of § 16-3-24.2 required that the determination of whether the defendants in that case were immune from prosecution must be made prior to any trial on those facts,” the state argues.
“The issue of immunity is a question for the trial court prior to trial, with the defendant bearing the burden of showing by a preponderance of the evidence that he is entitled to immunity,” the state said.
Among other errors, the state contends that the trial court’s granting of immunity “under the guise of” the state Supreme Court’s 2013 decision in Hipp v. State violates the U.S. and Georgia constitutions.
“Post-trial immunity consideration is an affront to the legislative intent of the statute in question, § 16-3-24.2, and a violation of the United States Constitution,” the state argues in briefs. “The finding of a jury should not be disturbed by a trial court after the fact, unless the verdict is directly contrary to the evidence.”
Furthermore, there was insufficient evidence to support the trial court’s granting of immunity, and the trial court used an incorrect standard of review, the state contends. And the state “respectfully argues” that the trial judge’s “impartiality might reasonably be questioned,” and the judge should have recused himself when the case was remanded to his court for a new trial.
Finally, the “trial court erred by adopting, over objection and without sufficient legal basis, the transcripts from proceedings of a prior jury trial to adjudicate and grant a pre-trial immunity motion,” the state argues. It asks the state Supreme Court for “reversal of the order granting immunity and remand of this case, recusal of the current trial judge, and further direction about how the issue of pre-trial immunity should be resolved in relation to Georgia legal procedure.”
Hamilton’s attorney argues the trial court did not err in granting her motion for immunity. The state argued that the trial court’s grant of immunity was in error because it was granted “post-trial,” but “the appeal before this court is a new case because a new trial was granted,” the attorney argues in briefs.
The defense argues trial court did not violate the U.S. or state constitutions in holding Hamilton immune from prosecution under § 16-3-24.2, and it used the correct standard of review in determining that the evidence supported Hamilton being granted immunity, adding that the trial court also did not err in holding that transcripts from the proceedings of a prior jury trial and motion for new trial could be used to consider a grant of pretrial immunity to Hamilton.
And the judge did not err in refusing to recuse himself from the case, her attorney contends.